Daily Dividend Report: MTDR,JNJ,SCHW,C,ET

Matador Resources today announced that its Board of Directors amended the Company's dividend policy pursuant to which the Company intends to pay cash dividends on its common stock of $0.20 per share per quarter beginning in the fourth quarter of 2023, which is a 33% increase from its prior policy of $0.15 per share per quarter. The Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock payable on December 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2023. Joseph Wm. Foran, Matador's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to announce an increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend. Today's announcement is an increase of 33% as compared to Matador's prior quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. Matador's Board of Directors adopted its initial dividend policy in February 2021 with a quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share, which has been doubled twice in 2021 and 2022, as well as increased 50% in December 2022 to $0.15 per share. The continued increase in our quarterly cash dividend is evidence of our commitment to return value to Matador's shareholders as well as our growing financial strength and positive operational outlook. We are grateful for the continued support and friendship of our shareholders and look forward to paying this anticipated dividend to our shareholders on December 1, 2023."

Johnson & Johnson today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $1.19 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 5, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2023. The ex-dividend date is November 20, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Charles Schwab at its meeting today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable November 24, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.53 per share, payable on November 22, 2023 to stockholders of record on November 6, 2023.

Energy Transfer today announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3125 per Energy Transfer common unit, $1.25 on an annualized basis, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. This cash distribution is an increase from $0.31 per Energy Transfer common unit for the second quarter of 2023 and will be paid on November 20, 2023, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on October 30, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MTDR,JNJ,SCHW,C,ET

