M&T Bank announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable June 30, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023.

The board of directors of Northrop Grumman declared a quarterly dividend of $1.87 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable June 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business May 30, 2023. "Today we announced an 8 percent increase to our quarterly dividend, marking our 20th consecutive annual increase," said Kathy Warden, chair, chief executive officer and president.

Baker Hughes announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.19 per share of Class A common stock payable on June 9, 2023, to holders of record on May 30, 2023.

Motorola Solutions today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 88 cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on July 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2023.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable in U.S. dollars, on the Company's common stock. The regular quarterly dividend will be paid on July 14, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MTB,NOC,BKR,MSI,KDP

