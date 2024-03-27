News & Insights

Daily Dividend Report: MSM,THO,SM,PGRS,IVR

March 27, 2024

MSC Industrial Supply, a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations products and services to industrial customers throughout North America, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.83 per share. The $0.83 dividend is payable on April 23, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 9, 2024. The ex-dividend date is April 8, 2024.

THOR Industries today announced that its Board of Directors approved, at its March 26, 2024 meeting, the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share. The regular cash dividend is payable on April 23, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 9, 2024.

SM Energy today announces that its Board of Directors approved the quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on May 3, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 19, 2024.

The Progrssive Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share of common stock, which will be paid on June 17, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 3, 2024.

Invesco Mortgage Capital today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2024. The dividend will be paid on April 26, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2024, with an ex-dividend date of April 5, 2024.

