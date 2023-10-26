Daily Dividend Report: MRO,WCN,EQIX,MPC,CI

Marathon Oil announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a dividend of 11 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 11, 2023, to stockholders of record on Nov. 15, 2023. "This is the eighth increase to our base dividend in the last eleven quarters, fully consistent with our objective to pay a competitive and sustainable base dividend to our shareholders," said chairman, president and CEO Lee Tillman. "We expect this latest 10% increase to be funded through our share repurchase program and the related decline in our outstanding share count, demonstrating the important synergies that exist between our share repurchase program and sustainable base dividend growth on a per share basis."

Waste Connections today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common shares and approved an 11.8% increase in the dividend. The regular quarterly cash dividend, which increases to $0.285 U.S. per common share of the Company from $0.255 U.S. per common share of the Company, will be paid on November 28, 2023 to shareholders of record on the close of business on November 8, 2023.

Equinix, the world's digital infrastructure company—, today announced that its board of directors approved a 25% increase in the company's dividend level and has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $4.26 per share on its common stock. The quarterly common stock dividend will be paid on December 13, 2023, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2023. "The increase in our common stock dividend reflects the success and operating performance of the business, and our continued confidence to drive increasing value on a per share basis," stated Keith Taylor, Chief Financial Officer, Equinix.

The board of directors of Marathon Petroleum has declared a dividend of $0.825 per share on common stock, an increase of approximately 10% over its previous dividend of $0.75 per share. The dividend is payable Dec. 11, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Nov. 16, 2023.

The Board of Directors of The Cigna Group today declared a cash dividend of $1.23 per share of its common stock, payable on December 21, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 6, 2023.

