Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share of the company's common stock for the third quarter of 2023. Payment will be made on July 10, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2023.

Insperity, a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America's best businesses, today announced that its board of directors has approved a 10% increase in its quarterly regular cash dividend from $0.52 to $0.57 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on June 22, 2023 to all stockholders of record as of June 8, 2023.

Quanta Services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.08 per share, or a rate of $0.32 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on July 14, 2023, to stockholders of record as of July 3, 2023.

The ADI Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.86 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 14, 2023 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2023.

Bank of Montreal today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, a 4 cent, or 3 per cent, increase from the prior quarter, up 6 per cent from the prior year. The dividend on the common shares is payable on August 28, 2023, to shareholders of record on July 28, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MRK,NSP,PWR,ADI,BMO

