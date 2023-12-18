Daily Dividend Report: MPWR,MOS,STWD,HEI,RL

Monolithic Power Systems, a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, announced today its fourth quarter dividend of $1.00 per common share to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 29, 2023. The dividend will be paid on January 15, 2024.

Mosaic announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 21, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 7, 2024.

Starwood Property Trust today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2024 to stockholders of record as of December 29, 2023.

HEICO today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.10 per share cash dividend payable on all shares of its Class A Common Stock and its Common Stock. The dividend is HEICO's 91st consecutive semi-annual cash dividend since 1979. The dividend is payable on January 19, 2024 to all shareholders of record on January 4, 2024.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share on Ralph Lauren Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on January 12, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2023.

