Daily Dividend Report: MPC,ETR,GATX,HWM,CINF

The board of directors of Marathon Petroleum has declared a dividend of $0.75 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable March 10, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Feb. 16, 2023.

Entergy's board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.07 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable March 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 10, 2023. Entergy has paid shareholders a cash dividend on its common stock continuously since 1988.

The board of directors of GATX today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per common share, payable Mar. 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on Mar. 3, 2023. GATX has paid quarterly dividends without interruption since 1919, and the dividend amount announced today represents a 5.8% increase from the prior year's dividend. "2023 marks our 105th consecutive year of paying a dividend, a track record few companies can match," said Robert C. Lyons, president and chief executive officer of GATX. "In the past decade alone, GATX has invested nearly $9.0 billion in our business while also returning over $1.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

The Board of Directors of Howmet Aerospace declared a dividend of 4 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company, to be paid on February 27, 2023, to the holders of record of the Common Stock at the close of business on February 10, 2023.

Cincinnati Financial announced that at today's regular meeting, the board of directors declared a 75-cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend, increasing by 9% from the previous 69-cents-per-share dividend paid on January 13, 2023. The dividend is payable April 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023.

"Cincinnati Financial shareholders have consistently benefited from increased dividends in each of the past 62 years, and this board action lays the foundation for continuing that record for a 63rd year."

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MPC,ETR,GATX,HWM,CINF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.