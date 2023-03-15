The Board of Directors of Marsh McLennan today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.590 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on May 15, 2023, to stockholders of record on April 5, 2023.

Microsoft announced its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share. The dividend is payable June 8, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 18, 2023. The ex-dividend date will be May 17, 2023.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2550 per share from $0.2545 per share. The dividend is payable on April 14, 2023, to stockholders of record as of April 3, 2023. This is the 120th dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for March's dividend is March 31, 2023. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $3.060 per share as compared to the prior annualized dividend amount of $3.054 per share.

Ventas today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per common share. The dividend will be payable in cash on April 13, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 3, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Annaly Capital Management declared the first quarter 2023 common stock cash dividend of $0.65 per common share. This dividend is payable April 28, 2023, to common shareholders of record on March 31, 2023. The ex-dividend date is March 30, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MMC,MSFT,O,VTR,NLY

