Daily Dividend Report: MKC,T,DAL,HON,CNP

The Board of Directors of McCormick declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share on its common stocks, payable October 24, 2023 to shareholders of record October 10, 2023. This is the 99th year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

The board of directors of AT&T today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company's common shares. Dividends on the common stock are payable on November 1, 2023, to stockholders of record of the respective shares at the close of business on October 10, 2023.

Delta Air Lines' Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 12, 2023, and will be paid on November 2, 2023.

Honeywell today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company's regular annual cash dividend from $4.12 to $4.32 per share. The increase will be effective starting with the fourth-quarter dividend of $1.08 per share, which was declared today, and is payable on December 1, 2023, out of surplus to holders of record at the close of business on November 10, 2023. "For the 14th time in 13 consecutive years, Honeywell is increasing its dividend," said Vimal Kapur, chief executive officer of Honeywell. "As we align our portfolio with the megatrends of the future - automation, the future of aviation and energy transition - underpinned by the Honeywell Accelerator operating system as the foundation for profitable growth, we will continue driving value for our shareholders."

CenterPoint Energy's Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2000 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock payable on December 14, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2023. This quarterly dividend represents a $0.01 increase over the prior quarter. The increase aligns with an annual dividend of $0.77 for 2023, which represents a $0.07 increase when compared to dividends paid in 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MKC,T,DAL,HON,CNP

