Daily Dividend Report: MET,O,TEX,IP,CMI

MetLife today announced that its board of directors has declared a third quarter 2023 common stock dividend of $0.52 per share. The dividend will be payable on Sept. 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 8, 2023.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that it has declared the 637th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2555 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.066 per share, is payable on August 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of August 1, 2023. The ex-dividend date for July's dividend is July 31, 2023.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend increase of 13% to $0.17 per share. "We are pleased to provide a second dividend increase to our shareholders this year after announcing a 15% increase in February bringing the total dividend increase to 31%. This latest increase reflects our continued confidence in the Company's strong financial position and future growth prospects," said Terex Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John L. Garrison, Jr. The dividend is to be paid on September 19, 2023 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 14, 2023.

International Paper today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from July 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00, of the Company, payable on September 15, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Cummins today approved an increase in the company's quarterly common stock cash dividend of approximately 7 percent to 1.68 dollars per share from 1.57 dollars per share. The dividend is payable on September 7, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 25, 2023. Cummins has increased the quarterly common stock dividend to shareholders for 14 consecutive years.

