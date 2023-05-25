Daily Dividend Report: MDT,RY,NVDA,TMO,AMT

Medtronic today announced that effective May 24, 2023, the Medtronic board of directors approved an increase in Medtronic's cash dividend for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, raising the quarterly amount to $0.69 per ordinary share. This would translate into an annual amount of $2.76 per ordinary share. Medtronic has a long history of dividend growth, and the company is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Today's announcement marks the 46th consecutive year of an increase in the dividend payment. Including today's increase, Medtronic's dividend per share has grown by 38% over the past 5 years, 146% over the past 10 years, and has grown at a 16% compounded annual growth rate over the past 46 years. Medtronic has a strong track record of returning capital to its shareholders, including $4.0 billion in fiscal year 2023. The company remains committed to returning a minimum of 50% of its free cash flow to shareholders, primarily through dividends, and to a lesser extent, share repurchases. The dividend is payable on July 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 23, 2023.

Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of three cents or two per cent, to $1.35 per share, payable on and after August 24, 2023, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on July 26, 2023.

NVIDIA today reported revenue for the first quarter ended April 30, 2023, of $7.19 billion, down 13% from a year ago and up 19% from the previous quarter. NVIDIDA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on June 30, 2023, to all shareholders of record on June 8, 2023.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on July 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023.

American Tower today announced that its board of directors has declared its quarterly cash distribution of $1.57 per share on shares of the Company's common stock. The distribution is payable on July 10, 2023 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MDT,RY,NVDA,TMO,AMT

