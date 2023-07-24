The Board of Directors of McKesson declared on July 21, 2023 a regular dividend of $0.62 per share of common stock, a 15% increase from $0.54 per share in the prior quarter. The dividend will be payable on October 2, 2023, to stockholders of record on September 1, 2023. "The dividend increase reflects confidence in our strategy and ability to generate sustained strong cash flows," said Brian Tyler, chief executive officer. "We continue to remain disciplined in our approach to capital deployment and focused on driving sustainable growth while creating value for our shareholders." McKesson has increased its dividend for seven consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of Air Products today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on November 13, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 2, 2023.

Crown Castle announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.565 per common share. The quarterly dividend will be payable on September 29, 2023 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023.

On July 20, 2023, the Domino's Pizza's Board of Directors declared a $1.21 per share quarterly dividend on its outstanding common stock for shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023, to be paid on September 29, 2023.

FMC announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share, payable on October 19, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 29, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MCK,APD,CCI,DPZ,FMC

