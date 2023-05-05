Daily Dividend Report: MCHP,AAPL,DUK,ITW,NKE

Microchip Technology, a leading provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 38.3 cents per share. The dividend is payable on June 5, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 22, 2023. Microchip initiated quarterly cash dividend payments in the third quarter of fiscal year 2003 and has increased its dividend 77 times since its inception. "Microchip's financial performance in the March 2023 quarter was very strong, resulting in solid cash generation and further debt reduction and share repurchases," said Steve Sanghi, Executive Chair. "Today, our Board of Directors approved a year-over-year increase in our dividend of 38.8% to 38.3 cents per share, up from our May 2022 dividend of 27.6 cents per share. This represents 83 consecutive quarters of dividend payments for Microchip and reflects confidence in the cash-generating capability of our business, as well as our ongoing commitment to returning capital to our stockholders."

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share of the Company's common stock, an increase of 4 percent. The dividend is payable on May 18, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2023. The board of directors has also authorized an additional program to repurchase up to $90 billion of the Company's common stock.

Duke Energy today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $1.005 per share. This dividend is payable on June 16, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 12, 2023. Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 97 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.31 per share for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend equates to $5.24 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on July 13, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023.

NIKE announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.340 per share on the Company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on July 5, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 5, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MCHP,AAPL,DUK,ITW,NKE

