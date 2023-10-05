Daily Dividend Report: MCD,GLW,PFE,EME,ODC

Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.67 per share of common stock payable on December 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2023. The 10% increase over the Company's previous quarterly dividend reflects continued confidence in the Accelerating the Arches growth strategy and a focus on driving long-term profitable growth for all stakeholders. McDonald's has a strong history of returning capital to its shareholders and has raised its dividend for 47 consecutive years since paying its first dividend in 1976. The new quarterly dividend of $1.67 per share is equivalent to $6.68 annually.

Corning's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend will be payable on Dec. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on Nov. 17, 2023.

Pfizer today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.41 fourth-quarter 2023 dividend on the company's common stock, payable December 4, 2023, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on November 10, 2023. The fourth-quarter 2023 cash dividend will be the 340th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

EMCOR Group today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. The dividend will be paid on October 30, 2023 to stockholders of record as of October 16, 2023. EMCOR Group is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services.

The Board of Directors of Oil-Dri Corporation of America today declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.29 per share of the Company's Common Stock and $0.218 per share of the Company's Class B Stock. The dividends declared will be payable on November 24, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 10, 2023. The Company has paid cash dividends continuously since 1974 and has increased dividends annually for twenty consecutive years.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MCD,GLW,PFE,EME,ODC

