Daily Dividend Report: MCD,AAPL,GILD,MCHP,APH

Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.52 per share of common stock payable on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2023.

Apple— today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $117.2 billion, down 5 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.88. Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on February 16, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 13, 2023.

Gilead Sciences today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared an increase of 2.7% in the company's quarterly cash dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2023. The increase will result in a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 30, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023.

Microchip Technology, a leading provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 35.8 cents per share. The dividend is payable on March 7, 2023, to stockholders of record on February 21, 2023. Microchip initiated quarterly cash dividend payments in the third quarter of fiscal year 2003 and has increased its dividend 76 times since its inception. "Microchip's financial performance in the December 2022 quarter was very strong, resulting in solid cash generation and significant debt reduction," said Steve Sanghi, Executive Chair. "Today, our Board of Directors approved a year-over-year increase in our dividend of 41.5% to 35.8 cents per share, up from our February 2022 dividend of 25.3 cents per share. This represents 82 consecutive quarters of dividend payments for Microchip and reflects confidence in the cash-generating capability of our business, as well as our ongoing commitment to returning capital to our stockholders."

Amphenol announced today that its Board of Directors approved the first quarter 2023 dividend on its Common Stock in the amount of $0.21 per share at its meeting held on February 2, 2023. The Company will pay this first quarter 2023 dividend on April 12, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 21, 2023.

