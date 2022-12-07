Daily Dividend Report: MA,SYK,NDSN,HAS,KDP

Mastercard today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 57 cents per share, a 16 percent increase over the previous dividend of 49 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on February 9, 2023 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of January 9, 2023. The Board of Directors also approved a new share repurchase program, authorizing the company to repurchase up to $9 billion of its Class A common stock.

Stryker announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share payable January 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022, representing an increase of 7.9% versus the prior year and previous quarter. "We remain confident in our growth outlook, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment", said Kevin Lobo, Chair & CEO. "Consequently, we are proceeding with a steady increase in our dividend to $0.75 per share, reflecting 7.9% growth".

Nordson today announced that its board of directors declared a fiscal year 2023 first quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.65 per common share, payable on January 3, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 20, 2022. This amount equals the $0.65 per common share dividend paid in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Hasbro today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share. The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2023.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable in U.S. dollars, on the Company's common stock. The regular quarterly dividend will be paid on January 20, 2023 to shareholders of record on January 6, 2023.

