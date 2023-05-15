Marriott International today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 52 cents per share of common stock, which represents a 30 percent increase over the previous quarterly dividend amount of 40 cents per share and reflects the Company's earnings growth and strong cash generation. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 26, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 9, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 26, 2023.

Columbia Banking System, parent company of Umpqua Bank, today announced its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.36 per common share, representing a 20% increase to the most recent Columbia dividend declaration, which took place prior to the close of Columbia's merger with Umpqua on February 28, 2023. The dividend is payable June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Westlake declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.357 per share for the first quarter of 2023. This dividend will be payable on June 8, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 23, 2023. This is the 75th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, a global medical technology leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the second quarter of 2023. The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on or about July 31, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 26, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MAR,VMC,COLB,WLK,ZBH

