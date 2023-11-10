Daily Dividend Report: MAR,TMO,MLM,WY,AIZ

Marriott International today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 52 cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on December 29, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 22, 2023. The Company also announced that its board has increased the authorization to repurchase the Company's Class A common stock by an additional 25 million shares, which are in addition to the approximately 7.3 million shares that remained available as of October 31, 2023 for repurchase under prior authorizations. Year-to-date through October 31, the Company has repurchased 18.3 million shares for $3.3 billion.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on January 16, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023.

Martin Marietta Materials today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.74 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. This dividend, which represents a cash dividend of $2.96 per share on an annualized basis, is payable December 29, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2023.

Weyerhaeuser today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.19 per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on December 15, 2023, to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on December 1, 2023.

Assurant, a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, announced today that its Board of Directors authorized a repurchase program for up to $600 million of the company's outstanding common stock. The $600 million share repurchase authorization is in addition to the company's current authorization, of which approximately $174 million remained unused as of October 31, 2023. In addition, the company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend increase of $0.02 to $0.72 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 18, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 27, 2023.

