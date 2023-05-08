Daily Dividend Report: MAN,CNO,TFX,CBT,CINF

The Board of Directors of ManpowerGroup has declared a semi-annual dividend of $1.47 per share, an 8.1 percent increase from the most recent semi-annual dividend of $1.36 per share. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2023.

CNO Financial Group announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an additional $500 million to repurchase the company's outstanding common stock. As of March 31, 2023, CNO had approximately $172 million of remaining repurchase capacity under its share repurchase program. The company also announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a $0.01 per share increase in its quarterly dividend, its eleventh consecutive annual increase. The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on the company's common shares. The dividend will be payable June 23, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2023.

Teleflex announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2023.

On Friday, May 5, 2023, the Board of Directors of Cabot declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, an increase of 8% compared to the current quarterly dividend, on all outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 9, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 26, 2023.

Cincinnati Financial today announced that at its regular meeting on May 6, 2023, the board of directors declared a 75-cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable July 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023.

