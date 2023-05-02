Daily Dividend Report: MAIN,NOG,BAX,MSA,LLY

Main Street Capital is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors declared regular monthly cash dividends of $0.23 per share for each of July, August and September 2023. These monthly dividends, which will be payable the 15th of each month, total $0.69 per share for the third quarter of 2023 and represent a 2.2% increase from the regular monthly dividends declared for the second quarter of 2023 and a 7.0% increase from the regular monthly dividends paid in the third quarter of 2022. Since its October 2007 initial public offering, Main Street has periodically increased the amount of its regular monthly dividends paid per share and has never reduced its regular monthly dividend amount per share.

Northern Oil and Gas today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.37 per share, representing a 9% increase from the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 29, 2023.

Baxter International, a global medtech leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on July 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023. The indicated annual dividend rate is $1.16 per share of common stock.

The Board of Directors of MSA Safety Incorporated today declared a 2.2% increase in the quarterly dividend, from $0.46 to $0.47 per share on common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable June 10, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 16, 2023. MSA Safety has paid dividends since 1948 and this dividend increase will mark the 53rd consecutive year the company has increased its dividend.

The board of directors of Eli Lilly has declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2023 of $1.13 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on June 9, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MAIN,NOG,BAX,MSA,LLY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.