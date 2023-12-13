Daily Dividend Report: MAA,O,USB,AMGN,CAT

Mid-America Apartment Communities today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $1.47 per share of common stock to be paid on January 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on January 12, 2024, representing a 5% increase over the prior rate. The increase will raise the annualized dividend payout to $5.88 per share of common stock and represents the 14th consecutive year MAA has increased its dividend to shareholders. As established in prior quarters, the board of directors declared the quarterly common dividend in advance of MAA's earnings announcement that is expected to be made on February 7, 2024.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced it has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2565 per share from $0.2560 per share. The dividend is payable on January 12, 2024, to stockholders of record as of January 2, 2024. This is the 123rd dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for January's dividend is December 29, 2023. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $3.078 per share as compared to the prior annualized dividend amount of $3.072 per share.

The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.49 per common share, payable January 16, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2023. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $1.96 per common share.

Amgen today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $2.25 per share dividend for the first quarter of 2024. This is the 12th consecutive year that Amgen has increased its dividend and comes as the Company continues to invest in innovation and deleverage its balance sheet. The dividend will be paid on March 7, 2024, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 16, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Caterpillar voted yesterday to maintain the quarterly dividend of one dollar and thirty cents per share of common stock, payable Feb. 20, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 22, 2024. Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. Caterpillar has paid higher annual dividends to shareholders for 30 consecutive years and is recognized as a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

