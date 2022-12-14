Daily Dividend Report: MAA,NUE,O,USB,PWR

MAA today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $1.40 per share of common stock to be paid on January 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on January 13, 2023, representing a 12% increase over the prior rate. The increase will raise the annualized dividend payout to $5.60 per share of common stock. MAA has delivered 13 years of consecutive dividend increases.

The Board of Directors of Nucor today announced the increase of its regular quarterly cash dividend on Nucor's common stock to $0.51 per share. This cash dividend is payable on February 10, 2023 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2022 and is Nucor's 199th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Nucor has increased its regular, or base, dividend for 50 consecutive years - every year since it first began paying dividends in 1973.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2485 per share from $0.248 per share. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023, to stockholders of record as of January 3, 2023. This is the 118th dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for January's dividend is December 30, 2022. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.982 per share as compared to the prior annualized dividend amount of $2.976 per share. "Realty Income is committed to paying stockholders a monthly dividend that increases over time. I'm pleased that our Board of Directors has determined to increase the amount of the dividend this month," said Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income. "Today's dividend declaration represents the 630th consecutive monthly dividend throughout our 53-year operating history."

The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per common share, payable January 17, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $1.92 per common share.

Quanta Services announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.08 per share, or a rate of $0.32 per share on an annualized basis, which represents an approximately 14% increase from Quanta's last quarterly cash dividend paid in October 2022. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023, to stockholders of record as of January 3, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MAA,NUE,O,USB,PWR

