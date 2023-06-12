Daily Dividend Report: LXP,VGR,ARDC,PKE,BANX

LXP Industrial Trust, a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced that it declared a regular common share/unit dividend/distribution for the quarter ending June 30, 2023 of $0.125 per common share/unit payable on or about July 17, 2023 to common shareholders/unitholders of record as of June 30, 2023.

Vector Group today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be payable on June 29, 2023 to holders of record as of June 20, 2023.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, announced today the declaration of its distribution for the month of June 2023 of $0.1125 per common share. The quarterly cash dividend will be payable on June 30, 2023 to holders of record as of June 20, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Park Aerospace has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share payable August 4, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 3, 2023. Park has paid 38 consecutive years of uninterrupted regular, quarterly cash dividends, without ever skipping a dividend payment or reducing the amount of the dividend. The Company has paid approximately $583 million in cash dividends, or $28.475 per share, since the beginning of its 2005 fiscal year.

ArrowMark Financial today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash distribution of $0.39 per share for the second quarter 2023. The distribution will be payable on June 28, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 21, 2023.

