Loews announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable June 11, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 29, 2024.

WM today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share payable June 21, 2024, to stockholders of record on June 7, 2024.

HNI announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 12, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 24, 2024.

Allstate announced today its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.92 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock be payable in cash on July 1, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Campbell Soup today declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell's capital stock of $0.37 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable July 29, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of July 3, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: L,WM,HNI,ALL,CPB

