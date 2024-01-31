Daily Dividend Report: LUV,HP,EA,WMB,TROW

Southwest Airlines Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.18 per share to Shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2024, on all shares then issued and outstanding. The quarterly dividend will be paid on March 27, 2024.

HPQ has declared a cash dividend of $0.2756 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend, the second in HP's fiscal year 2024, is payable on April 3, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 13, 2024. HP has approximately 1.0 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

Electronic Arts has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 20, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2024.

Williams' board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.4750 per share, or $1.90 annualized, on the company's common stock, payable on March 25, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2024. This is a 6.1% increase from Williams' fourth-quarter 2023 quarterly dividend of $0.4475 per share, paid in December 2023. Williams has paid a common stock dividend every quarter since 1974.

T. Rowe Price Group, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.24 per share payable March 28, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2024. The quarterly dividend rate represents a 1.64% increase over the previous quarterly dividend rate of $1.22 per share. This will mark the 38th consecutive year since the firm's initial public offering that the company will have increased its regular annual dividend.

