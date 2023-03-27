The board of directors of Lowe's Companies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and five cents per share, payable May 10, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 26, 2023.

Keith S. Walters, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ennis, a manufacturer of business forms and other business products headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-five cents per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable May 8, 2023 to shareholders of record on April 17, 2023.

Granite Construction today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend is payable on April 14, 2023, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023.

Ingles Markets today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15 per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable April 13, 2023, to all shareholders of record on April 6, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: LOW,EBF,GVA,IMKTA

