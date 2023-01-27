The Alliant Energy Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4525 per share payable on February 15, 2023, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2023. Dividends on common stock have been paid for 309 consecutive quarters since 1946.

The Board of Directors of Charles Schwab at its meeting today declared a 3 cent, or 14%, increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable February 24, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2023. Co-Chairman Charles Schwab commented, "This dividend increase reflects the Board's confidence in our ability to continue to grow earnings and cash flow as we pursue our `Through Clients' Eyes' strategy."

Walgreens Boots Alliance today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter and an increase of 0.5 percent from the year-ago quarter. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2023 to stockholders of record on Feb. 16, 2023. Walgreens Boots Alliance and its predecessor company, Walgreen, have paid a dividend in 361 straight quarters (more than 90 years) and have raised the dividend for 47 consecutive years.

The Lockheed Martin board of directors has authorized a first quarter 2023 dividend of $3.00 per share. The dividend is payable on March 24, 2023, to holders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2023.

Capital One Financial today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share payable February 17, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 6, 2023. The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: LNT,SCHW,WBA,LMT,COF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.