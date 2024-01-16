Daily Dividend Report: LNT,NNN,ALLY,MSA,CBT

The Alliant Energy Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share payable on February 15, 2024, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2024. Dividends on common stock have been paid for 313 consecutive quarters since 1946.

The Board of Directors of NNN REIT, a real estate investment trust, today announced a quarterly dividend of 56.5 cents per share payable February 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2024. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased its annual dividend for 34 or more consecutive years.

The board of directors of Ally Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of the company's common stock, payable on February 15, 2024, to stockholders of record on February 1, 2024.

The Board of Directors of MSA Safety today declared a first quarter dividend of $0.47 per share on common stock, payable March 10, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2024. The Board also declared a dividend of $0.5625 per share on preferred stock, payable March 1, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2024.

On Friday, January 12, 2024, the Board of Directors of Cabot declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 8, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2024.

