Daily Dividend Report: LNT,AES,ALL,VMC,HWM

The Alliant Energy Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4525 per share payable on August 15, 2023, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2023. Dividends on common stock have been paid for 311 consecutive quarters since 1946.

The Board of Directors of AES declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.1659 per share payable on August 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2023.

Allstate today announced its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 89 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on Oct. 2, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 31, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 6, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Howmet Aerospace declared a dividend of 4 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company, to be paid on August 25, 2023, to the holders of record of the Common Stock at the close of business on August 4, 2023.

