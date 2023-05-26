Lincoln Financial Group announced today that the board of directors of Lincoln National declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share on the corporation's common stock. The dividend on the common stock will be payable August 1, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2023.

The board of directors for Lowe's Companies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and 10 cents per share, payable Aug. 9, 2023, to shareholders of record as of July 26, 2023. This represents a 5% increase over the company's previous dividend of one dollar and five cents per share.

The Board of Directors of Belden today declared a quarterly dividend to holders of common stock of $0.05 per share payable on July 6, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023.

Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.52 per share of common stock payable on June 20, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2023.

Interpublic Group today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.31 per share, payable on June 20, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: LNC,LOW,BDC,MCD,IPG

