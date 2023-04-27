The Lockheed Martin board of directors has authorized a second quarter 2023 dividend of $3.00 per share. The dividend is payable on June 23, 2023, to holders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2023.

Bank of America today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.22 per share, payable on June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023.

Pfizer today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.41 second-quarter 2023 dividend on the company's common stock, payable June 9, 2023, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on May 12, 2023. The second-quarter 2023 cash dividend will be the 338th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

The Board of Directors of Coca-Cola today announced the election of three new corporate officers, along with declaring the company's regular quarterly dividend. The dividend is 46 cents per common share and is payable July 3 to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business June 16.

The Board of Directors of Cigna today declared a cash dividend of $1.23 per share of its common stock, payable on June 22, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 7, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: LMT,BAC,PFE,KO,CI

