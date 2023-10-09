The Lockheed Martin board of directors has authorized a fourth quarter 2023 dividend of $3.15 per share. The dividend is payable on Dec. 29, 2023, to holders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 1, 2023. This marks the 21st consecutive year of dividend increases for the company. The company's board has also authorized the purchase of up to an additional $6 billion of Lockheed Martin common stock under its share repurchase program, nearly doubling total authorization of the current program to $13 billion for future purchases.

The Board of Directors of AES declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.1659 per share payable on November 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 1, 2023.

WD-40 today announced that its board of directors declared on Friday, October 6, 2023 a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share, payable October 31, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 20, 2023.

The board of directors of Phillips 66 has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 17, 2023.

Templeton Global Income Fund today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0291 per share, payable on October 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on October 16, 2023 with an Ex-Dividend Date of October 13, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: LMT,AES,WDFC,PSX,GIM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.