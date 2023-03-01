Linde today announced its Board of Directors has declared a 9% increase in the company's quarterly dividend to $1.275 per share. This marks the 30th consecutive year of quarterly dividend increases on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 28, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 14, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Comerica today announced an increase in the quarterly cash dividend for common stock of 3 cents, or 4%, to 71 cents per share. The dividend is payable April 1, 2023, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023. "Increasing our quarterly dividend by 4% reflects our record earnings, strong capital position and future growth potential," said Curt Farmer, Comerica Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Nordstrom announced today its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 19 cents per share payable on March 29, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2023.

AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share as part of its ongoing quarterly dividend program. The dividend is payable on April 21, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 5, 2023.

Werner Enterprises, one of the nation's largest transportation and logistics companies, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. This dividend will be paid on May 3, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 17, 2023. Werner Enterprises has paid a quarterly cash dividend to its stockholders every quarter since July 1987.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: LIN,CMA,JWN,ACM,WERN

