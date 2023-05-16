The board of directors of Lennox, a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets, approved an increased quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share of common stock, payable July 14, 2023, to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2023.

Newell Brands announced today that its Board of Directors, together with the management team, updated the company's dividend policy, reducing the quarterly dividend to $0.07 per share, implies $0.28 per share annually. Accordingly, Newell Brands announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share. The dividend is payable June 15, 2023 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2023.

Steel Dynamics today announced that the company's board of directors declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.425 per common share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023 and is payable on or about July 14, 2023.

Paycom Software, a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.375 per share of common stock, to be paid on June 12, 2023, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 30, 2023.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, today announced that it has declared the 635th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2550 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.06 per share, is payable on June 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of June 1, 2023. The ex-dividend date for May's dividend is May 31, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: LII,NWL,STLD,PAYC,O

