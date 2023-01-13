Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on February 10, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on January 27, 2023.

The wendy's Board of Directors announced today a 100% increase in its regular quarterly cash dividend to 25 cents per share. This increase will be effective beginning with the Company's first quarter dividend, payable on March 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of March 1, 2023. The Company believes that its strong liquidity position, business momentum, and expected free cash flow growth support this increase, while providing flexibility to continue to invest in growth. The number of common shares outstanding as of January 6, 2023 was approximately 213 million.

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, payable on February 14, 2023, to shareholders of record on January 23, 2023. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, declared a quarterly dividend of 55 cents per share payable February 15, 2023 to common shareholders of record on January 31, 2023. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs and 78 publicly traded companies in America to have increased annual dividends for 33 or more consecutive years.

KeyCorp announced today that its Board of Directors declared the following dividends for the first quarter of 2023. A cash dividend of $0.205 per share on the corporation's outstanding common shares. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2023, to holders of record of such Common Shares as of the close of business on February 28, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: LEN,WEN,CL,NNN,KEY

