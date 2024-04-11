Daily Dividend Report: LEN,COST,FUL,FAST,CAG

Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on May 8, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business on April 24, 2024.

Costco Wholesale announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock and approved a quarterly increase from $1.02 to $1.16 per share, $4.64 on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable May 10, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 26, 2024.

H.B. Fuller today announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company's regular quarterly cash dividend from $0.205 per share of common stock to $0.2225 per share of common stock, payable on May 9, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 25, 2024. This represents an 8.5% increase over the prior quarterly dividend and marks the 55th consecutive year in which the Company has increased its dividend.

Fastenal reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.39 per share to be paid in cash on May 23, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 25, 2024. Fastenal began paying annual dividends in 1991, semi-annual dividends in 2003, and then expanded to quarterly dividends in 2011.

Conagra Brands today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.35 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on May 30, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2024. Conagra Brands has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since January 1976.

