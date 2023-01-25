The Kimberly Clark Board of Directors approved to increase the dividend by 1.7 percent to $1.18 per share, up from $1.16 per share in 2022. The first dividend will be payable on April 4, 2023 to stockholders of record on March 10, 2023.

Norfolk Southern today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 9% increase on its quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, from $1.24 to $1.35 per share. The dividend is payable February 21, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 3, 2023. The company has paid a dividend on its common stock for 162 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982.

The Board of Directors of Becton, Dickinson and Company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per common share, payable on March 31, 2023 to holders of record on March 10, 2023. The indicated annual dividend rate is $3.64 per share.

The Board of Directors of American Electric Power today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 83 cents a share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable March 10, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 10, 2023, and is the company's 451st consecutive quarterly common stock cash dividend. AEP has paid a cash dividend on its common stock every quarter since July 1910.

Penske Automotive Group, a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the Company's quarterly dividend by $0.04 per share, or 7%, to $0.61 per share. "Based on the strength of the Company's diversified business model and our continued strong cash flow, we are pleased to provide our shareholders with an increase in the cash dividend," said Penske Automotive Group President, Robert Kurnick, Jr. The dividend is payable March 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: KMB,NSC,BDX,AEP,PAG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.