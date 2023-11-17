Daily Dividend Report: KMB,MSI,HD,PEP,FDX

The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share. The dividend is payable on January 3, 2024, to stockholders of record as of December 8, 2023. This represents the 89th straight year that the company has paid a dividend to shareholders.

Motorola Solutions, today announced that its board of directors has increased its regular quarterly dividend by 11% to 98 cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on January 12, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2023.Additionally, the company also announced that its board of directors has approved a $2 billion increase to the share repurchase program, raising the total authorization since July 2011 to $18 billion, with no expiration date for the program. Under the company's previously authorized $16 billion share repurchase program, approximately $599 million in repurchase authority remained at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

The Home Depot—, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a third-quarter cash dividend of $2.09 per share. The dividend is payable on December 14, 2023, to shareholders of record on the close of business on November 30, 2023. This is the 147th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.265 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 10 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $5.06 per share from $4.60 per share, which began with the June 2023 payment. This dividend is payable on January 5, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2023. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2023 marked the company's 51st consecutive annual dividend increase.

The Board of Directors of FedEx today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.26 per share on FedEx Corp. common stock, in line with the company's continued focus on delivering stockholder value. The dividend is payable January 2, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2023.

