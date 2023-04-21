The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share. The dividend is payable on July 5, 2023, to stockholders of record as of June 9, 2023. This represents the 51st consecutive year that Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend and the 89th straight year that the company has paid a dividend to shareholders.

Corteva today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a common stock dividend of $0.15 cents per share, payable June 15, 2023, to the Company's shareholders of record on June 1, 2023.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, announced that on April 20, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to the holders of the Company's common stock and approved a quarterly increase from $0.17 to $0.18 per share. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2023.

Consolidated Edison declared a quarterly dividend of 81 cents a share on its common stock, payable June 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of May 17, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Bar Harbor Bankshares voted to declare a cash dividend of $0.28 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2023 payable on June 16, 2023. This dividend equates to a 4.23% annualized yield based on the $26.45 closing share price of the Company's common stock on March 31, 2023, the last trading day of the first quarter 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: KMB,CTVA,SBCF,WEC,ED,BHB

