The board of directors of KB Home has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.20 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on November 22, 2023 to stockholders of record on November 9, 2023.

H.B. Fuller today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.205 per share of common stock, payable on November 2, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 19, 2023. H.B. Fuller has paid quarterly cash dividends on its common stock for 55 consecutive years.

Argent Trust Company, as Trustee of the Sabine Royalty Trust, today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.278690 per unit, payable on October 30, 2023, to unit holders of record on October 16, 2023. This distribution reflects primarily the oil production for July 2023 and the gas production for June 2023. Preliminary production volumes are approximately 38,263 barrels of oil and 888,113 Mcf of gas. Preliminary prices are approximately $73.41 per barrel of oil and $2.29 per Mcf of gas.

RPM International today announced at its annual meeting of stockholders that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share, payable on October 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of October 18, 2023. This payment represents a 10% increase over the $0.42 quarterly cash dividend paid at this time last year and is the 50th consecutive year the company has increased its cash dividend.

AZZ, the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a second quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.17 per share on the Company's outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 18, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: KBH,FUL,SBR,RPM,AZZ

