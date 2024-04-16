Johnson & Johnson today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a 4.2% increase in the quarterly dividend, from $1.19 per share to $1.24 per share, marking the 62nd year of consecutive increases. At the new rate, the indicated dividend on an annual basis is $4.96 per share compared to the previous rate of $4.76 per share. The next quarterly dividend is payable on June 4, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 21, 2024. The ex-dividend date is May 20, 2024.

The Bank of New York Mellon today announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends on its common and preferred stock share. The quarterly common stock dividend of $0.42 per share, will be payable on May 9, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 26, 2024.

Alliant Energy Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share payable on May 15, 2024, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2024. Dividends on common stock have been paid for 314 consecutive quarters since 1946.

Today, the board of directors of Whirlpool declared a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2024.

The board of directors of Ally Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of the company's common stock, payable on May 15, 2024, to stockholders of record on May 1, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: JNJ,BK,LNT,WHR,ALLY

