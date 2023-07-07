The Board of Directors of Jacobs has declared a quarterly cash dividend payable to shareholders in the amount of $0.26 per share of Jacobs common stock. This dividend will be paid on Aug. 25, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 28, 2023.

Lindsay, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable August 31, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2023. This quarterly cash dividend rate represents a three percent increase to the previous quarterly indicated rate of $0.34 per share. The new annual indicated rate is $1.40 per share, up from the previous annual indicated rate of $1.36 per share. As of June 26, 2023, Lindsay Corporation had approximately 11.0 million shares outstanding, which are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LNN.

CVS Health has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of sixty and a half cents per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2023, to holders of record on July 21, 2023.

EMCOR Group today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. The dividend will be paid on July 31, 2023 to stockholders of record as of July 20, 2023. EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services.

CF Industries Holdings today reported that its board of directors has declared a $0.40 per share dividend on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of August 15, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: J,LNN,CVS,EME,CF

