Daily Dividend Report: JKHY,CABO,STLD,SLG,MGEE

Jack Henry & Associates today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.52 per share. The cash dividend on its common stock, par value $.01 per share, is payable on September 28, 2023, to stockholders of record as of September 8, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Cable One today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.95 per share, an increase of $0.10 per share in the company's quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 29, 2023.

Steel Dynamics today announced that the company's board of directors declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.425 per common share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2023 and is payable on or about October 16, 2023.

SL Green Realty, Manhattan's largest office landlord, today announced that its board of directors has declared a monthly ordinary dividend of $0.2708 per share of common stock, which is the equivalent of an annualized dividend of $3.25 per share. The dividend is payable in cash on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2023.

The board of directors of MGE Energy today increased the regular quarterly dividend rate approximately 5% to $0.4275 per share on the outstanding shares of the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record Sept. 1, 2023. This raises the annualized dividend rate by 8 cents from $1.63 per share to $1.71 per share. MGE Energy has increased its dividend annually for the past 48 years and has paid cash dividends for more than 110 years.

