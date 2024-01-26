Daily Dividend Report: J,JBL,PH,ADM,AYI

The Board of Directors of Jacobs has declared a quarterly cash dividend payable to shareholders in the amount of $0.29 per share of Jacobs common stock, an increase of 11.5% from its previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This dividend will be paid on March 22, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 23, 2024.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of February 15, 2024. The dividend is payable on March 4, 2024. Jabil has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since May 15, 2006.

Parker Hannifin, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.48 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of February 9, 2024. The dividend is payable March 1, 2024. This is the company's 295th consecutive quarterly dividend. Parker has increased its annual dividends per share paid to shareholders for 67 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 Index.

ADM's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 50.0 cents per share on the company's common stock, an approximately 11% increase from last quarter's dividend of 45.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable on Feb. 29, 2024, to shareholders of record on Feb. 8, 2024. This is ADM's 369th consecutive quarterly payment, a record of more than 92 years of uninterrupted dividends. As of Dec. 31, 2023, there were 513,612,404 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.

Acuity Brands, a market leading industrial technology company, today announced that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly dividend by 15 percent to 15 cents per share from 13 cents per share. The dividend is payable on February 14, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 5, 2024. In addition, the Board authorized the additional repurchase of up to 3 million shares of common stock, bringing the outstanding authorization to approximately 3.9 million shares.

