Daily Dividend Report: INT,TWO,LW,EE,OXM

World Fuel Services announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, which is payable on April 21, 2023 to shareholders of record on April 6, 2023.

Two Harbors Investment, an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, today declared a dividend of $0.60 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2023. The first quarter dividend is payable on April 28, 2023 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 4, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Lamb Weston Holdings today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share of Lamb Weston common stock. The dividend is payable on June 2, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 5, 2023.

Excelerate Energy announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend, with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2022, of $0.025 per share of Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on April 27, 2023, to Class A common stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 12, 2023.

Oxford Industries today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 ended January 28, 2023. The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share, which represents an 18% increase over its previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.55. The dividend is payable on April 28, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 14, 2023. The Company has paid dividends every quarter since it became publicly owned in 1960.

