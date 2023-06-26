Ingles Markets today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15 per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable July 13, 2023, to all shareholders of record on July 6, 2023.

The board of directors of Eli Lilly has declared a dividend for the third quarter of 2023 of $1.13 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 8, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 15, 2023.

Rithm Capital announced today that its Board of Directors has declared second quarter 2023 common and preferred stock dividends. The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the second quarter 2023. The second quarter common stock dividend is payable on July 28, 2023 to shareholders of record on July 03, 2023.

The Board of Directors of GE HealthCare Technologies, a leading medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, today declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Common Stock for the second quarter of 2023 payable on August 15, 2023 to all shareholders of record as of July 21, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: IMKTA,IMKTB,LLY,RITM,GEHC

