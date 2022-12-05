InterDigital, a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share on its common stock, payable on January 25, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 11, 2023.

Horace Mann Educators today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share payable on Dec. 30, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 15, 2022.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.21 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 30, 2022. The common stock dividend for the year ending December 31, 2022, of $4.72 per common share represents an increase of 24 cents, or 5 percent, over the year ended December 31, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Graco has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 23.5 cents per common share, an increase of 11.9 percent, payable on Feb. 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 18, 2023. The Company has approximately 170.2 million shares outstanding.

The Board of Directors of AES approved an increase of 5% in the Company's quarterly common stock dividend, from $0.1580 per share to $0.1659 per share, beginning in the first quarter of 2023. The Company's first quarter 2023 common stock dividend of $0.1659 per share is payable on February 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: IDCC,HMN,ARE,GGG,AES

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.