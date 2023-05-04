Daily Dividend Report: ICE,UPS,AXP,LEG,FDS

Intercontinental Exchange, a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced today a $0.42 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2023, which is up 11% from the $0.38 per share dividend paid in the second quarter of 2022. The cash dividend is payable on June 30, 2023, to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2023. The ex-dividend date is June 14, 2023.

UPS today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares. The dividend is payable June 1, 2023, to shareowners of record on May 15, 2023. Commitment to the dividend is one of UPS's core principles and a hallmark of the company's financial strength. UPS has either maintained or increased its dividend each year since going public in 1999.

The Board of Directors of American Express has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share, payable on August 10, 2023, to shareholders of record on July 7, 2023.

Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors announced a dividend of $.46 per share for the second quarter, an increase of $.02 per share or 4.5% versus the dividend declared in the second quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on July 14, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2023. At an annual indicated dividend of $1.84 per share, the yield is 5.7%, based upon yesterday's closing stock price of $32.25 per share. Leggett & Platt has increased its annual dividend for 52 consecutive years and possesses one of the highest yields among the Dividend Kings.

FactSet, a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 10% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend from $0.89 per share to $0.98 per share. The $0.09 per share increase marks the twenty-fourth consecutive year the Company has increased dividends on a stock split-adjusted basis, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to providing value to shareholders. The cash dividend will be paid on June 15, 2023, to holders of record of FactSet's common stock at the close of business on May 31, 2023.

