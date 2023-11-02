Daily Dividend Report: ICE,UPS,AFL,VST,D

Intercontinental Exchange, a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced today a $0.42 per share dividend for the fourth quarter of 2023, which is up 11% from the $0.38 per share dividend paid in the fourth quarter of 2022. The cash dividend is payable on December 29, 2023 to stockholders of record as of December 14, 2023. The ex-dividend date is December 13, 2023.

UPS today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares. The dividend is payable November 30, 2023, to shareowners of record on November 13, 2023. Commitment to the dividend is one of UPS's core principles and a hallmark of the company's financial strength. UPS has either maintained or increased its dividend each year since going public in 1999.

The Aflac board of directors declared the fourth quarter dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on December 1, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2023, and the first quarter 2024 dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on March 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 21, 2024. In the third quarter, Aflac Incorporated deployed $700 million in capital to repurchase 9.4 million of its common shares. At the end of September 2023, the company had 86.4 million remaining shares authorized for repurchase.

Vistra announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2130 per share of Vistra's common stock, reflecting an estimated aggregate payment of $75 million this quarter. This represents an approximately 10% increase in the company's quarterly common stock dividend per share from its fourth quarter 2022 dividend. The common dividend is payable on Dec. 29, 2023, to common stockholders of record as of Dec. 20, 2023. The ex-dividend date for the common dividend will be Dec. 19, 2023.

The board of directors of Dominion Energy has declared a quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share of common stock. Dividends are payable on Dec. 20, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business Dec. 1, 2023. This is the 383rd consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared Aug. 2, 2023.

