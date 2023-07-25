Daily Dividend Report: IBM,WMB,CTAS,GM,NSC

The IBM board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.66 per common share, payable September 9, 2023 to stockholders of record August 10, 2023. With the payment of the September 9 dividend, IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

Williams' board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.4475 per share, or $1.79 annualized, on the company's common stock payable on Sept. 25, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on Sept. 11, 2023. This is a 5.3% increase from Williams' third-quarter 2022 quarterly dividend of $0.425 per share, paid in September 2022. Williams has paid a common stock dividend every quarter since 1974.

Cintas announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.35 per share of common stock payable on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2023. This represents a 17.4% increase compared to last fiscal year's dividend. Cintas has a strong record of returning capital to its shareholders and has consistently raised its dividend each year since Cintas' initial public offering 40 years ago in 1983.

General Motors announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a third-quarter 2023 cash dividend on the company's outstanding common stock of $0.09 per share payable Sept. 14, 2023, to all common shareholders of record as of the close of trading on Sept. 1, 2023.

Norfolk Southern announced Tuesday a quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable August 21, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 4, 2023. The company has paid a dividend on its common stock for 164 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982.

